68 crimes: Group of criminals tracked down

According to the police, a 17-year-old Romanian and two Austrians - 19 and 15 years old - are suspected. Some of the boys have even confessed to committing burglaries, thefts, damage to property and assaults in Salzburg and Upper Austria between May and July 2024. Excitingly, the trio is said to have committed the crimes alternately with accomplices from a group of eight young people, in a wide variety of constellations.