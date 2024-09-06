50,000 euros damage
68 crimes: Group of criminals tracked down
A criminal trio of the young variety: a Romanian and two Austrians - neither of them is yet 20 years old - are said to have committed a total of 68 crimes in Salzburg and Upper Austria. The trio was assisted by eight other young people in various constellations.
After extensive investigations, the Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has identified a group of perpetrators to whom 68 crimes can ultimately be attributed.
According to the police, a 17-year-old Romanian and two Austrians - 19 and 15 years old - are suspected. Some of the boys have even confessed to committing burglaries, thefts, damage to property and assaults in Salzburg and Upper Austria between May and July 2024. Excitingly, the trio is said to have committed the crimes alternately with accomplices from a group of eight young people, in a wide variety of constellations.
The resulting total loss amounts to 50,000 euros. The Romanian and the two Austrians were transferred to Puch-Urstein prison. Investigations into the other boys are ongoing.
