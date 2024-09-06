Trump sentence will not be announced until after the US election

Trump had argued that a decision on the sentence just a few weeks before the election on November 5 could affect the integrity of the vote. In addition, the 78-year-old's lawyers wrote that an anticipated ruling by the judge on another motion regarding Trump's alleged immunity would allow too little time for an appeal. Merchan had originally set this decision for September 16 - two days before the sentencing was announced. Merchan has now set November 12 as the new date for this decision.