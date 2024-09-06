Unwillingness to integrate:
“Increase penalties at schools fivefold!”
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) has raised eyebrows with a proposal to increase penalties for families who are unwilling to integrate. This would affect parents who do not support the integration of their children at Lower Austrian schools and who do not recognize the authority of female teachers, for example.
Mikl-Leitner: "The law of the jungle and Sharia law have no place in schools. We will not win the fight against political Islam with pure cuddly pedagogy." In schools, there is a lack of action against "young warriors of faith" and "self-appointed guardians of morality." Currently, it is possible to impose fines of 440 euros on parents who violate their duty to cooperate. The Governor would like to more than quintuple this penalty to more than 2,500 euros. Mikl-Leitner: "Parents have a duty to cooperate in parenting. Reports will be made and penalties imposed if the duty to educate is not fulfilled. In addition to increased penalties, social benefits will also be reduced."
The situation at schools would be dramatic. Fathers are not prepared to shake hands with female teachers and talk to them. Girls are also often not allowed to attend PE lessons. However, punishments would still only be a last resort if other measures such as teacher-parent talks or school psychological counseling did not work.
SPÖ has refused
When asked how the cooperation with Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) would work in everyday life, the provincial governor had only words of praise. However, she clearly rejected Landbauer's suggestion of a speed limit of 150 km/h on some stretches of Lower Austrian freeways: in her opinion, a speed limit of 130 km/h would be a good solution. However, jointly implemented measures such as the EUR 1,000 care voucher, which 47,000 families have already taken advantage of, showed that the coalition in Lower Austria had also brought significant innovations. In Mikl-Leitner's view, however, the SPÖ had refused to participate in the coalition negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.