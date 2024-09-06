Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unwillingness to integrate:

“Increase penalties at schools fivefold!”

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 13:41

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) has raised eyebrows with a proposal to increase penalties for families who are unwilling to integrate. This would affect parents who do not support the integration of their children at Lower Austrian schools and who do not recognize the authority of female teachers, for example.

comment0 Kommentare

Mikl-Leitner: "The law of the jungle and Sharia law have no place in schools. We will not win the fight against political Islam with pure cuddly pedagogy." In schools, there is a lack of action against "young warriors of faith" and "self-appointed guardians of morality." Currently, it is possible to impose fines of 440 euros on parents who violate their duty to cooperate. The Governor would like to more than quintuple this penalty to more than 2,500 euros. Mikl-Leitner: "Parents have a duty to cooperate in parenting. Reports will be made and penalties imposed if the duty to educate is not fulfilled. In addition to increased penalties, social benefits will also be reduced."

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) (Bild: krone.tv)
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP)
(Bild: krone.tv)

The situation at schools would be dramatic. Fathers are not prepared to shake hands with female teachers and talk to them. Girls are also often not allowed to attend PE lessons. However, punishments would still only be a last resort if other measures such as teacher-parent talks or school psychological counseling did not work.

SPÖ has refused
When asked how the cooperation with Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) would work in everyday life, the provincial governor had only words of praise. However, she clearly rejected Landbauer's suggestion of a speed limit of 150 km/h on some stretches of Lower Austrian freeways: in her opinion, a speed limit of 130 km/h would be a good solution. However, jointly implemented measures such as the EUR 1,000 care voucher, which 47,000 families have already taken advantage of, showed that the coalition in Lower Austria had also brought significant innovations. In Mikl-Leitner's view, however, the SPÖ had refused to participate in the coalition negotiations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf