“Increase penalties at schools fivefold!”

Mikl-Leitner: "The law of the jungle and Sharia law have no place in schools. We will not win the fight against political Islam with pure cuddly pedagogy." In schools, there is a lack of action against "young warriors of faith" and "self-appointed guardians of morality." Currently, it is possible to impose fines of 440 euros on parents who violate their duty to cooperate. The Governor would like to more than quintuple this penalty to more than 2,500 euros. Mikl-Leitner: "Parents have a duty to cooperate in parenting. Reports will be made and penalties imposed if the duty to educate is not fulfilled. In addition to increased penalties, social benefits will also be reduced."