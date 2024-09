So much of Hartberg is now in LASK!

It is 300 kilometers from Hartberg to Linz. Markus Schopp and co-coach Alex Marchant made the journey on Tuesday when he was appointed LASK coach. The 50-year-old has not been the only one to relocate from Styria to the steel city in recent years, as there is now a lot of Hartberg in LASK. It was only in the summer that the king transfer from Hartberg, ÖFB striker Max Entrup, who is suffering from knee problems, was lured away.