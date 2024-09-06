Vorteilswelt
"A real madness!"

First Lugner friend now makes serious accusations

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 12:00

In society, Heribert Kasper goes by the name "Mister Ferrari". He had a friendly relationship with Richard Lugner. One week after the funeral, Kasper now turns to the "Krone", raises accusations and says that "Richard should never have been discharged from hospital so early!"

comment0 Kommentare

On the day of the funeral, Heribert Kasper was one of the first mourners in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. "I still can't comprehend it all," he said at the time, his voice filled with pain. The loss of his friend Richard Lugner also hit "Mr. Ferrari" like a blow.

Widow cannot be held responsible
Now, almost a week later, Kasper has regained his composure. He has also digested the initial pain of losing the nation's mortar. And yet he can't rest. Kasper keeps asking himself the question "Why?". Because, as he tells the "Krone", he feels that the situation didn't have to happen like this. For him, however, the widow is by no means to blame.

Kasper also has a long-standing friendship with Richard Lugner's fourth wife Christina "Mausi" Lugner. (Bild: Andreas Tischler / picturedesk.com)
Kasper also has a long-standing friendship with Richard Lugner's fourth wife Christina "Mausi" Lugner.
(Bild: Andreas Tischler / picturedesk.com)

"It's not Simone's fault at all. The doctors should never have let Richard go so early. No matter what he signed in return," says Kasper, visibly overwhelmed by his emotions. And he continues: "Christina(note: Lugner) even blames herself, but one thing was never thought of: why did the doctors always release him straight home? Even though Richard may have 'pushed', as a doctor I would never have allowed it!"

Zitat Icon

For me, that's almost irresponsible!

Heribert Kasper

"For me, that's almost irresponsible! An almost 92-year-old, after heart surgery, a hip injury and water in his legs, he needs to take it easy. He needs to be looked after, cared for and monitored!" says Kasper, who also has a friendly relationship with "Mausi" Lugner. And who doesn't want to see Lugner's fourth wife suffer. 

Heribert Kasper with widow Simone Lugner at Richard Lugner's farewell. "It's not Simone's fault at all", says "Mister Ferrari". (Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)
Heribert Kasper with widow Simone Lugner at Richard Lugner's farewell. "It's not Simone's fault at all", says "Mister Ferrari".
(Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)

Pain and grief remain
But none of this brings him back his society friend. All he has left is the grief and pain of losing a real society favorite. Kasper's last words: "A real madness... It's all still unimaginable for me!!!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
