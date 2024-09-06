First love appearance
Alessandra Meyer-Wölden celebrates couple premiere
Couple premiere for Alessandra Meyer-Wölden: The ex-wife of Oliver Pocher appeared for the first time with her new partner Alexander Müller in a flurry of flashbulbs on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, Alessandra Meyer-Wölden and Alexander Müller appeared together in public for the first time. At the "Tribute to Bambi" charity gala in Berlin, the two posed for the photographers, beaming with joy.
"Have nothing to hide"
Meyer-Wölden had already officially confirmed her new love recently in a joint podcast with her ex-husband Oliver Pocher. Now she told Bild about the couple's premiere: "There's never a right time. You just have to follow your intuition."
She continued: "We've already been photographed in New York unintentionally. That's why we thought: we have nothing to hide and we're showing ourselves here at an event for a good cause."
Moving to Germany
Meyer-Wölden and her family recently moved back to Germany from Miami, where she is currently staying with her ex Oliver Pocher until she finds a new home. Her new partner also lives in Cologne.
The reason for her return? "Yes, I think there are a lot of factors involved," she explained, but admitted that the decision had already been made in advance. "But it's always nice when there are additional reasons."
In any case, the large patchwork family is now a few members richer. Meyer-Wölden has five children: daughter Nayla (14) as well as twins Emanuel and Elian (12) with Pocher and twins (7) with a US businessman. Alexander Müller, on the other hand, is the father of three children.
"We're still missing one child ..."
"Patchwork is very important to me and is something I've always stood up for," emphasized the 41-year-old. "Now we have more children. The more children, the better!"
The children get on very well, which is great, because "harmony in the family" is very important to her "and that the children are doing well - that's the most important thing!"
And finally, Meyer-Wölden laughed at her large family: "Yes, Olli also has two! Together that makes 10! We're still missing one more child - then we'll have a complete soccer team."
