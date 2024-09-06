Plans boob job
Daniela Katzenberger: “The implants are coming out”
Daniela Katzenberger is putting an end to her plump curves. The reality TV blonde wants to get rid of her breast implants next year. She has now revealed the reason for this.
At the age of 23, Daniela Katzenberger went under the knife for the first time to get bigger breasts. Next year - 15 years later - she will put an end to her XXL curves, as she has now revealed to the "Bild" newspaper.
Daniela Katzenberger has lost a proud eleven kilos since last autumn - thanks to a strict sports program and diet. Now only one thing bothers her: "You just look ten kilograms heavier with such huge boobs," she sighed.
"Melons stuck to toothpicks"
"I think that - with my new, slimmer figure - I look like I've been puzzled together the wrong way with my big breasts," said the "cat", explaining the reason for her decision. "These huge parts look totally out of place on my new body. I just don't find them beautiful anymore. The implants will come out next year!"
She continues: "I think I look like a cartoon character now. It's like having two melons stuck to a toothpick."
"C for chic, not E for extremely large"
The time will come at the beginning of next year: That's when the TV blonde wants to have all of her silicone removed and - perhaps - have a tiny bit refilled later. "Cup size C as in chic and no longer E as in extremely large", according to "Katze".
But the procedure could prove to be more complicated than hoped, as Katzenberger knows. The reason: she already has "two pre-operated breasts", as she explained. "It's quite possible that we'll take the implants out completely first and give my skin a few months to contract again."
"Ticket to prime time"
In any case, the smaller cleavage will be a change for Katzenberger, as her first breast operation was quite a long time ago: "I had my breasts done when I was 23," she explained. "I never had such mini breasts, a good B-cup. But always rather saggy. The only thing that stood out about me back then were my tattooed eyebrows. And they were high up to just before my hairline," she jokes.
She now regrets her first operation - back then as part of the TV show "Goodbye Deutschland" - even though "the new big breasts with my big mouth were my ticket to primetime". "But how was I supposed to know back then that my breasts would sag like that five years later, and especially after my pregnancy? So I had to have them tightened again eleven years later."
Husband supports breast plan
Daniela Katzenberger currently has 500 grams of silicone per side in her breasts. This also causes health problems, as she admitted. "Carrying this kilo of plastic in front of me all the time is hard work." She therefore has to go to the chiropractor regularly. She is also plagued by headaches and neck pain "because the breasts have given me the wrong posture".
Her husband Lucas Cordalis supports her bust plan, the "cat" revealed in conclusion. "A good handful is enough for Lucas. He's a butt man and not a boob man and always says: Honey, you've got a great ass, you don't need such big breasts at the same time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
