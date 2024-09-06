Vorteilswelt
Assassin known to the authorities

Did the system fail in the case of Emrah I?

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 06:00

The authorities had the 18-year-old man in their sights. However, investigations came to nothing and the public prosecutor's office does not want to comment on the case for the time being. Politicians condemn the assassination attempt in the strongest possible terms. Opposition criticizes cuts to integration measures. 

comment0 Kommentare

Violent and conspicuous at school on several occasions, radicalized Islamist, allegedly even in possession of weapons and explosives. Emrah I., the Munich attacker, was investigated last year. However, the Salzburg public prosecutor's office dismissed the allegations. Why did this happen? The public prosecutor's office would not comment on this. A written statement on the case is not due until later today.

Zitat Icon

I deeply condemn this blatantly anti-Semitic and Islamist attack in Munich.

Landeshauptmann Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP)

"Clarification of how and where the perpetrator became radicalized."
Politicians are shocked that it could come to this. "This appalling act underlines the imperative of the hour to act against anti-Semitism and religious extremism with the utmost consistency and severity," said Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP). Haslauer's deputy Marlene Svazek demands: "Full transparency and clarification of how and where the perpetrator became radicalized."

Zitat Icon

More prevention is needed. It is therefore all the more incomprehensible that integration projects are being cut back.

Martina Berthold, Landesparteichefin Grüne

The opposition parties in the state parliament were concerned and also voiced criticism. Neumarkt's mayor and SPÖ party leader David Egger-Kranzinger emphasized that he wanted to fight terrorism and would not be intimidated. The Greens and KPÖ Plus criticized above all the fact that integration and prevention services have been cut back by the state in recent months.

 "Politicians must prevent the radicalization of young people instead of cutting prevention services," says Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). One example of the cost-cutting measures: the cancellation of the "Heroes" workshops for young people between 15 and 21 - exactly the age group of Emrah I.

