Power plant construction comes up against the dormouse

During the construction of the Stegenwald Salzach power plant, not enough extensive surveys were carried out to determine whether the dormouse's habitat would also be affected. Artificial nesting tubes are usually used for documentation purposes. In Stegenwald, regulations would have been necessary, according to the Administrative Court, which revoked the nature conservation permit. "There are other animal species involved. These are important for the functioning of ecosystems and the services they provide for humans," says Provincial Environmental Lawyer Gishild Schaufler.