Partial construction stop

Power plant construction comes up against the dormouse

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 17:00

The Administrative Court revoked the nature conservation permit for the construction of the power plant in Stegenwald (Salzburg). Construction has been partially halted. Several animal species were inadequately documented in advance. Among them is a cute rodent, the dormouse. 

comment0 Kommentare

Aren't the tiny reddish creatures with the big beady eyes cute? But dormice are not really mice at all. They belong to the dormice, a group of rodents, and live hidden in up to six different nests of leaves, foliage or fine grasses throughout the year. The "Animal of the Year 2023" feels particularly at home in dense woody structures.

During the construction of the Stegenwald Salzach power plant, not enough extensive surveys were carried out to determine whether the dormouse's habitat would also be affected. Artificial nesting tubes are usually used for documentation purposes. In Stegenwald, regulations would have been necessary, according to the Administrative Court, which revoked the nature conservation permit. "There are other animal species involved. These are important for the functioning of ecosystems and the services they provide for humans," says Provincial Environmental Lawyer Gishild Schaufler.

The construction of the power plant is just as damaging to amphibians and reptiles such as yellow-bellied toads and sand lizards as it is to forest-dwelling bird species such as red-backed shrikes and woodpeckers - the extent of which has not been sufficiently investigated.

River engineering measures and nature conservation work such as gravel islands or fish migration aids have been stopped.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
