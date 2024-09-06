German at school
The election casts its shadow on state politics
Opinions differ widely on the subject of education in Salzburg too: German support classes - yes or no? The election campaign has now also reached the state parliament.
The FPÖ, in the person of Marlene Svazek, sees a great danger approaching Salzburg: The quality of education for local pupils is set to decline due to steadily rising numbers of foreign pupils. The ÖVP, in the person of state education councillor Daniela Gutschi, sees this differently and claims that there are "still" enough special classes and that quality is not suffering. The "Krone" reported.
The two governing parties jointly passed a resolution in the state parliament in June, according to which the state must request the federal government to "maintain and expand German support classes and German support courses in any case".
New special classes for those with German difficulties
In fact, the ÖVP-led Ministry of Education is working on an innovation. Minister Martin Polaschek is planning special German support classes. These classes are to last six months or a whole year and be organized like preschools. The focus is to be on "learning German". The difference to the current situation: in the new model, children will be separated into their own classes for learning German. Until now, they have been assigned to a regular class in subjects such as handicrafts, music and gymnastics.
Bettina Brandauer, member of the Salzburg SPÖ state parliament, has a different approach. She says: "When it comes to education in particular, we should rely on science. A scientific evaluation of the remedial classes, carried out by the ministry itself, has shown that German remedial classes do not bring the desired success."
Opinions differ
The SPÖ also sees the difficulties caused by family reunification and refugee movements. In concrete terms, however, Brandauer is calling for free kindergarten from the age of two, more equal opportunities, all-day schools with multi-professional teams and more support staff. German should be taught in an educationally appropriate way from pre-school age and special classes should be abolished. And values and rules of conduct should be taught from pre-school age.
Brandauer is thus calling for what Minister Polaschek would like to implement, at least in part. Polaschek has announced that he wants to expand all-day schools and establish more equal opportunities. The latter by providing more funding for schools with special challenges. Opinions are divided when it comes to German support classes.
