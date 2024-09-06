The election casts its shadow on state politics

New special classes for those with German difficulties

In fact, the ÖVP-led Ministry of Education is working on an innovation. Minister Martin Polaschek is planning special German support classes. These classes are to last six months or a whole year and be organized like preschools. The focus is to be on "learning German". The difference to the current situation: in the new model, children will be separated into their own classes for learning German. Until now, they have been assigned to a regular class in subjects such as handicrafts, music and gymnastics.