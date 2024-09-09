Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Your vote counts

Who has the smartest wine ideas in Burgenland?

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 05:00

This year, wine taverns, inns and pop-up venues will be honored for the best wine and gastronomic concept. The gala will take place on October 4 at the Cselley - Csello Mühle - and your vote will decide who receives the coveted "Red-Golden Grape". Vote for your favorite right now.

comment0 Kommentare

Voting will continue until next Sunday. After that, the race for the coveted trophy will enter the final spurt. The two best of the respective weekly decisions will be in the voting final. The Red-Golden Grape Gala will take place on October 4 in Oslip.

  • St. Martins Therme

Every month, a winegrower presents his exquisite wines at St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen. Every Thursday from 6 pm, a wine bar is set up in the lobby and guests can sample wines free of charge. 

(Bild: Dragan Dokmanovic)
(Bild: Dragan Dokmanovic)
  • For real life

 The wine café "Zum echten Leben" in Neusiedl is a popular meeting place for connoisseurs of all ages. In order to express its expertise, a wine get-together is held every second Thursday of the month - including a special topic and an average of 14 selected samples.

(Bild: Zum echten Leben)
(Bild: Zum echten Leben)
  • Ratchet

 In the middle of the vineyards in Deutsch-Schützen lies the dreamy Ratschen restaurant. The menu ranges from a well-stocked vinotheque to three-toque menus with wine accompaniment and the wine of the month to a tasting evening as a stage for winegrowers. The selection is delicious.

(Bild: Ratschen)
(Bild: Ratschen)
  • Gasthof zur Linde

"Every end is a new beginning." Under this motto, the Gasthof zur Linde in St. Andrä invites you to experience the harvest of the current vintage and bid a worthy farewell to the old vintage. In the pop-up restaurant in the vineyards, everything revolves around wine and tradition for one day.

(Bild: Gasthof zur Linde)
(Bild: Gasthof zur Linde)
  • Myburgenland store

 The "my burgenland" store in the Parndorf designer outlet reflects vinophile diversity in a special way. Whether indoors or on the large terrace, in the bistro you can enjoy selected wines and all kinds of fine delicacies to the full. The selection of wines and culinary delights is fascinating.

(Bild: Burgenland Tourismus_Chiara Hammerer)
(Bild: Burgenland Tourismus_Chiara Hammerer)

Vote until September 15 and help your favorite wine and culinary concept win the coveted award.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf