Your vote counts
Who has the smartest wine ideas in Burgenland?
This year, wine taverns, inns and pop-up venues will be honored for the best wine and gastronomic concept. The gala will take place on October 4 at the Cselley - Csello Mühle - and your vote will decide who receives the coveted "Red-Golden Grape". Vote for your favorite right now.
Voting will continue until next Sunday. After that, the race for the coveted trophy will enter the final spurt. The two best of the respective weekly decisions will be in the voting final. The Red-Golden Grape Gala will take place on October 4 in Oslip.
- St. Martins Therme
Every month, a winegrower presents his exquisite wines at St. Martins Therme in Frauenkirchen. Every Thursday from 6 pm, a wine bar is set up in the lobby and guests can sample wines free of charge.
- For real life
The wine café "Zum echten Leben" in Neusiedl is a popular meeting place for connoisseurs of all ages. In order to express its expertise, a wine get-together is held every second Thursday of the month - including a special topic and an average of 14 selected samples.
- Ratchet
In the middle of the vineyards in Deutsch-Schützen lies the dreamy Ratschen restaurant. The menu ranges from a well-stocked vinotheque to three-toque menus with wine accompaniment and the wine of the month to a tasting evening as a stage for winegrowers. The selection is delicious.
- Gasthof zur Linde
"Every end is a new beginning." Under this motto, the Gasthof zur Linde in St. Andrä invites you to experience the harvest of the current vintage and bid a worthy farewell to the old vintage. In the pop-up restaurant in the vineyards, everything revolves around wine and tradition for one day.
- Myburgenland store
The "my burgenland" store in the Parndorf designer outlet reflects vinophile diversity in a special way. Whether indoors or on the large terrace, in the bistro you can enjoy selected wines and all kinds of fine delicacies to the full. The selection of wines and culinary delights is fascinating.
Vote until September 15 and help your favorite wine and culinary concept win the coveted award.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.