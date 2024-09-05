Explosive figures
Salaries revealed: United’s problem children cash in!
English media have revealed the salaries of the Manchester United players. The top earners are midfielder Casemiro, who is struggling with fluctuations in form, and captain Bruno Fernandes. With Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Antony, other problem children can also look forward to mega sums.
At 375,000 pounds (around 444,000 euros) per week, Casemiro and Fernandes are at the top of the list, reports the Daily Mail. This gives them an annual salary of over 19 million pounds (23 million euros).
It's explosive that United's "problem pro" of all people earns the most. Casemiro made two mistakes in the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
"He's had a great career and won everything you can win, and it's a sad sight to see what he's going through out there," said TV pundit Jamie Carragher about Casemiro. The former Liverpool FC kicker's harsh verdict was that the latter had passed his peak. Carragher even advised the Manchester United professional: "Leave soccer before it leaves you."
Transfer flop in the top 5
Back to the payroll: Just behind Casemiro comes Marcus Rashford, another player who has repeatedly fallen short of his expectations of late. He cashes in 350,000 pounds (around 415,000 euros) per week. Then come Mason Mount (250,000 pounds) and transfer flop Antony (200,000), who came from Ajax Amsterdam for 95 (!) million euros in 2022.
New contract for Mainoo?
The 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, who is increasingly becoming a key player, is one of the lowest-paid players on the list at 20,000 pounds. A new contract for England's shooting star is probably only a matter of time ...
