Interview
Carinthia’s gastronomy stands for hospitality
Summer is still here, but the high season is over - also in the gastronomy sector. Stefan Sternad, Chairman of Gastronomy in the Chamber of Commerce in an interview with the Kärntner Kronen Zeitung
Are you satisfied with the summer?
Stefan Sternad: For the most part, yes. But it was and still is very challenging for our industry. We are feeling the effects of higher costs for goods and energy, and our employees are being paid around 25 percent more than three years ago. All of this has to be factored into the calculation.
Keyword calculation - the range here seems to be very wide?
Stefan Sternad: Our 3600 businesses stand for diversity and that is precisely why there is no such thing as a "conclusive price". But one thing is clear: we need income so that we can get through bad times and invest appropriately in the future.
Where do you see opportunities to make life easier for the food service industry?
Stefan Sternad: We have too many home-made problems in our environment, too many things that should have been reformed long ago .
Can we hear an appeal to politicians?
Stefan Sternad: I would see the appeal as a wake-up call. The fact is that we are drowning in a jumble of regulations, documentation and rampant bureaucracy. We also suffer from the fact that, in times of employee shortages, there are overly rigid social and tax regulations for secondary employment and overtime.
How can bureaucracy be reduced in the catering industry?
Stefan Sternad: For years, we have been waiting for a flat-rate tax allowance of up to one million euros in order to relieve small and medium-sized businesses in particular of taxes and administrative work. This must go hand in hand with a reduction in the high non-wage labor costs.
Measures to alleviate the employee problem?
Stefan Sternad: The current situation is that our employees, but also part-time employees, are penalized for their work through taxes and duties. Performance must be rewarded - if students or pensioners are willing to work and perform, they should not be asked to pay. All overtime should be tax-free and one more thing: hands off the tips from employees. Voluntary gratuities from guests should not be an issue for finance and social security. The continued payment of wages during sick leave should also be reformed. As chairman of the catering industry, I am calling for full reimbursement of costs from the fourth day onwards.
How do you see the future?
Stefan Sternad: The passion of our businesses and their dedication to their guests are undisputed. Now we must work together to ensure that many of our demands are implemented at federal and state level in order to make the region fit for the future. Then we will succeed in writing new, unique chapters in Carinthian hospitality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
