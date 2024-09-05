Carinthia’s gastronomy stands for hospitality

Measures to alleviate the employee problem?

Stefan Sternad: The current situation is that our employees, but also part-time employees, are penalized for their work through taxes and duties. Performance must be rewarded - if students or pensioners are willing to work and perform, they should not be asked to pay. All overtime should be tax-free and one more thing: hands off the tips from employees. Voluntary gratuities from guests should not be an issue for finance and social security. The continued payment of wages during sick leave should also be reformed. As chairman of the catering industry, I am calling for full reimbursement of costs from the fourth day onwards.

