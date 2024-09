Police pull two drugged drivers out of traffic

Driving under the influence of cannabis

A 19-year-old from Pinzgau also had to surrender his driving license: Officers stopped the young man and his companion (22) in a parking lot in Zell am See. The 19-year-old stated that he had been driving the car. The drug test was positive for THC. A doctor also confirmed the drug impairment. The police also found a small amount of cannabis in the 22-year-old's shoulder bag. Both will be charged.