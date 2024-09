More recognition for the cultural heritage of the province

Over a length of 1001 kilometers, the Castle Road connects 41 castles and palaces in three countries. With the castles of Güssing, Bernstein, Lockenhaus and Schlaining as well as the castles of Rotenturm, Kohfidisch and Tabor, seven from Burgenland are also represented. Since its foundation in 1987, the association has aimed to increase awareness of the historical sites through joint marketing activities and the exchange of experiences. "We want to become part of the European Cultural Route in order to be included in an exclusive international circle, which also includes the Loire Castles, the Way of St. James and the Viking Route, for example," explains chairman Andreas Bardeau.