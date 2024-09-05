Sensation at US Open
US billionaire knocks out world number one
Sensation at the US Open in New York! Jessica Pegula surprisingly beat the world number one Iga Swiatek 6:2 and 6:4 in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.
She already has the money, but now sporting success seems to be on the horizon! In front of the eyes of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, the 30-year-old American further fueled the hopes of US tennis fans for a home win and reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career.
"I finally made it and I can finally say: semi-finalist!" said Pegula, who had previously lost in the quarter-finals of a major tournament six times.
Four billion dollars
But Pegula is not only a semi-finalist, she is also a billionaire, making her the richest tennis player on the tour! The reason: her father's private fortune is estimated at around four billion dollars! The natural gas billionaire's entrepreneur owns sports franchises such as the NFL club Buffalo Bills and the NHL club Buffalo Sabres.
The New York native will now face Czech Karolina Muchova on Thursday evening (local time), who has also not dropped a set so far in the tournament. "She's so good, talented. She has a lot of experience, so I have to show my best tennis," said Pegula.
The other semi-final will be contested by the world number two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and the American Emma Navarro. Last year, US crowd favorite Coco Gauff won the title.
