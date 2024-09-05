Settlement with authorities
User data for AI: X gets away without a fine
The Irish data protection authority has dropped its complaint against X for the unlawful use of user data for the training of artificial intelligence. The text messaging service had agreed to permanently refrain from processing certain data of users from the EU, the DPC announced on Wednesday.
In August, a court found that X had only given its users the opportunity to object several weeks after the start of data collection. At that time, the company formerly known as Twitter announced that it would not use the data collected between May 7 and August 1, 2024 for AI training for the time being.
The DPC also announced that it would request information from the European Data Protection Board on the extent to which personal data is processed in the various phases of training and operating an AI model. "The DPC hopes that the Opinion will enable proactive, effective and consistent regulation across Europe," said DPC Chief Executive Dale Sunderland. Ireland is responsible for the supervision of most US technology companies in the EU because they have their European headquarters there.
"Got away without punishment"
"Despite a blatant violation of the law, Twitter has basically got away without any punishment," criticized Max Schrems from the Viennese data protection NGO NOYB. "The data that has already been collected for 'Grok AI' will not be deleted either, and Twitter continues to offer the product on the basis of unlawfully obtained data. We will uphold our complaints."
In August, NOYB filed an objection in several countries against the use of personal data for the training of AI. Following similar complaints from NOYB, Facebook parent company Meta has decided not to launch its AI assistant in Europe for the time being.
