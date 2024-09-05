Nahlik single again
Ex-“Miss Vienna” breaks off engagement with beauty doc
It's all over between the former "Miss Vienna" and her rich beauty doctor from Miami. Katharina Nahlik has now confirmed that she and Dr. Lenny Hochstein have broken off their engagement.
According to the 29-year-old, the relationship ended after just two years of friendship. She told the New York Post: "We both decided last month to end our engagement. Although we both had a wonderful time together, we have decided to move on independently."
Parting on good terms
This was also confirmed by the 58-year-old plastic surgeon, who wishes the Vienna native "nothing but the very best" for her future: "I feel nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family. I am proud of how she has grown as a woman."
Nahlik (she is also known as Mapeza, her ex-husband's name), returned the compliment to her ex twice her age: "I feel nothing but gratitude in my heart for the wonderful two years we spent together. I will carry the wonderful and cherished memories in my heart forever."
Ex-wife made serious allegations
The relationship between Nahlik and Hochstein made headlines in the American tabloids right from the start. The famous surgeon is said to have left his family because of the "Made in Austria" beauty.
Ex-wife Lisa is an American reality TV star and made serious accusations against the "adulteress" on her show "Real Housewives of Miami". Among other things, Nahlik is said to have walked around in front of her children Logan (7) and Elle (3) wearing only underwear.
Hochstein asked Katharina to marry him just one year later in Ibiza - with a diamond engagement ring worth an estimated 1.5 million dollars. At the time, her predecessor gloated: "Congratulations to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."
