Donation from the EU
First Mpox vaccine doses are on their way to the Congo
There are now 18,000 suspected cases of Mpox in the Congo. According to the authorities, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. The European Union has therefore donated 175,420 doses of vaccine against the viral infection formerly known as monkeypox. These are due to arrive in the Democratic Republic on Thursday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), thanked the European Union and called on other countries with stocks to also donate vaccine doses.
The WHO is working with the health authorities to ensure rapid distribution to the regions where the need is greatest.
Ghebreyesus recalled that vaccines are only one of several tools to prevent the spread of the virus. Above all, monitoring of the incidence of infection must be strengthened and the population must be informed about how they can protect themselves.
"Public health emergency"
In mid-August, the WHO declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
