Norris makes it clear: “I won’t beg for it!”

"Then it's also fair"

"I'm here to show as good a race as possible. If Oscar does this job better, then it's fair that he finishes ahead of me," said Norris in a sporting manner despite missing out on the points. What's more, a title probably tastes better when you have conquered it under your own steam. "I wouldn't say we're running out of time. We can still do it," says the Briton, who still believes he has a chance.