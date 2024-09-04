Celebrities against the right
“Aggression and agitation – in Austria too”
100 celebrities from the arts, culture, science and politics want written confirmation from candidates by September 13 that they do not support FPÖ participation in government.
National elections are in three weeks' time. The FPÖ is still ahead in all polls. It is followed by the ÖVP, with the SPÖ currently lagging behind. This is causing worry lines for many. And alarm. On Wednesday, more than 100 celebrities from the arts, science and politics sent a letter to 1500 candidates for the National Council elections on September 29.
They are asked to make "A promise for the Republic" that they will not support a federal government with FPÖ participation as members of the National Council (if elected). The closing date for entries is September 13.
From Altenberger to Zielinski
The initiator is film producer Gabriela Bacher. When she returned to Europe from the USA some time ago, "shaken by Trump", she saw "that it's not much different here. You experience aggression and agitation. Even in Austria." The initiative is therefore issuing an urgent warning against the right.
On board are cultural figures such as Klaus Maria Brandauer, David Schalko, Hubert von Goisern, Robert Menasse and actresses Mavie Hörbiger and Verena Altenberger. Constitution professor Heinz Mayer, IKG President Oskar Deutsch and celebrities from the world of politics such as Heinrich Neisser, Ferry Maier, Franz Fischler, Othmar Karas (all ÖVP), Hannes Swoboda (SPÖ), Hans Peter Haselsteiner (liberal investor), former Health Minister Rudi Anschober (Greens) and oncologist Christoph Zielinsksi are also on board.
"Some parties don't live from consensus, but from chaos"
They state that the Blue Party's participation in government would look different this time than before. They fear a dismantling of the rule of law and a rigorous restructuring of the republic along the lines of Orban's Hungary. Actress Verena Altenberger: "Some parties like the FPÖ don't thrive on consensus, but on chaos. You have to keep them away." 78-year-old lawyer Mayer: "I was able to witness Austria's breathtaking success story over many decades. With an FPÖ at the helm, the country could no longer be the way I know it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.