“Aggression and agitation – in Austria too”

"Some parties don't live from consensus, but from chaos"

They state that the Blue Party's participation in government would look different this time than before. They fear a dismantling of the rule of law and a rigorous restructuring of the republic along the lines of Orban's Hungary. Actress Verena Altenberger: "Some parties like the FPÖ don't thrive on consensus, but on chaos. You have to keep them away." 78-year-old lawyer Mayer: "I was able to witness Austria's breathtaking success story over many decades. With an FPÖ at the helm, the country could no longer be the way I know it."