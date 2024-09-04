Two fake fifties and a really poor deer

Stabbed a deer that had been hit

The young man also drove a car without a driver's license and with a Romanian (24) in the passenger seat and hit a deer. He told the police that the deer was still alive. He recanted in court. The two of them put the animal in the trunk and drove to a wooded area. The Romanian stabbed the deer several times with a knife and tried to cut off its head. The Austrian filmed the gruesome scene and can be heard laughing uproariously. "If the deer was still alive, we wanted to save it from its agony."