Permanent guest in court
Two fake fifties and a really poor deer
A prisoner with eight previous convictions (21) allegedly paid with counterfeit money and massacred a wild animal with an accomplice. At the trial in Eisenstadt, the man from southern Burgenland denied the allegations.
The 21-year-old was brought to the trial in handcuffs at the Eisenstadt Regional Court. The man from southern Burgenland must serve 7 months in prison, having previously served 18 months for attempted extortion and robbery and 4 months for assault and damage to property. It cannot be ruled out that the man with eight previous convictions will have to spend even more time in prison.
Videos of counterfeit money production on the cell phone
He is accused of having knowingly paid with two counterfeit 50-euro bills at a petrol station and a pizzeria before his imprisonment. Not true, he says: "The videos about counterfeit money simply found their way onto my cell phone via the Internet. I certainly didn't pay with banknotes." And the chat on his cell phone in which he writes that he has no money, only counterfeit money? "That was a joke to an acquaintance."
Stabbed a deer that had been hit
The young man also drove a car without a driver's license and with a Romanian (24) in the passenger seat and hit a deer. He told the police that the deer was still alive. He recanted in court. The two of them put the animal in the trunk and drove to a wooded area. The Romanian stabbed the deer several times with a knife and tried to cut off its head. The Austrian filmed the gruesome scene and can be heard laughing uproariously. "If the deer was still alive, we wanted to save it from its agony."
The Romanian was acquitted, the trial against the 21-year-old will go into extra time. Further witnesses will be called.
The presumption of innocence applies.
