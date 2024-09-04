Chief Technology Officer Müller
“Inappropriate behavior”: CTO of SAP resigns
Another upheaval in the Executive Board at SAP: Chief Technology Officer Jürgen Müller is leaving the software group at the end of September, as the company announced. Müller and the Supervisory Board had reached an amicable agreement on his departure.
"At a recent company event, there was an incident at which I behaved inappropriately," Müller said. He regrets that he acted rashly and sincerely apologizes to all those involved, Müller said. His behavior had not reflected the values at SAP. "I take full responsibility and believe that my resignation is the best thing for the company," Müller continued.
Colleague harassed
The company and a spokeswoman did not provide details of the incident when asked. According to the Handelsblatt newspaper, the manager allegedly approached an employee inappropriately at an event a few weeks ago. According to the report, there was an internal investigation in which the compliance department clarified the incident.
"Significant achievements"
Müller had worked at SAP since 2013 and had been a member of the Executive Board since 2019. Supervisory Board Chairman Pekka Ala-Pietilä thanked Müller in the statement "for his significant achievements" and wished him all the best for the future. There have already been several recent changes to the DAX-listed company's Management Board.
