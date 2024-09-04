Another weekend of traffic jams
Time loss expected on western and Tauern highways
Towards Germany it will take a long time again: The ÖAMTC is forecasting long waiting times on the Walserberg and in front of the large tunnels on the Tauern highway for the coming weekend.
The summer vacations are over and the traffic jams are starting to roll again. A few weeks ago, it was the traffic jams heading south that were getting on the nerves of drivers on the Westautobahn (A1) and the Tauernautobahn (A10), but now it's back to the north.
The ÖAMTC has announced: "The return journey at the last minute will once again fill the transit routes heading north. The last Bavarians and western Austrians now have to return home just before school starts. We are expecting long waiting times, especially at the borders".
However, the motorists' club is not quite so relaxed about the routes heading south: "Things are a lot more relaxed there, but for many, as we also saw last weekend, the vacation is only just beginning."
This makes the prospect all the more sobering for the communities at the tunnel construction sites on the Tauern freeway: the renovation work will start again next week. This means that even on the last weekend for the time being, when two lanes can be driven in both directions, traffic is not expected to flow smoothly throughout.
