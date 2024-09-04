Trial against Algerian man
Pensioner (92) raped in Vienna: Trial
The trial against the Algerian man who attacked, robbed and raped a former resident of a retirement home in Vienna-Wieden in October 2023 began on Wednesday at the Vienna Regional Court. According to an expert opinion, the 28-year-old was sane during the brutal attack. During the trial, the man blamed the horrific act on drug use.
"I am guilty of all the acts," says the 28-year-old Algerian who attacked, robbed and raped a disabled 92-year-old woman in a retirement home in Vienna-Wieden on October 11. "I didn't plan it. It just happened," the man stated at the trial. A few days after being smuggled out of Turkey, the accused began committing burglaries in Austria.
Yes, I saw how old the woman was. I was not in my right mind. Because of the drugs I was taking.
Der Angeklagte im Prozess im Wiener Landl
The assault in the pensioner's home went as follows: first the asylum seeker, armed with a kitchen knife, snatched the rings and watch from his victim, then he raped her. According to the prosecution, he then locked the disabled woman, who has since died, in her apartment and turned on the tap in the bathroom. "You saw how old the lady was?" asks the prosecutor. "Yes, but I wasn't in my right mind. Because of the drugs I was taking," claimed the man, who had posed as a minor under an alias when he arrived in Austria.
Defendant went for another coffee
"The next day I saw her bag and realized what I had done. I don't believe myself that I did all this. I feel guilty," he affirms. There was no sign of this on the day of the crime. While the elderly victim lay locked up on the 6th floor, the perpetrator went to the cafeteria of the apartment building.
A care worker tearfully recounts the moments when she found the 92-year-old after the crime: "She was sitting on the edge of the bed wearing only a sweater, she was upset and shaking." According to another employee, the victim kept saying: "He had a knife. He had a knife!" It was only then that the residential care worker realized that someone must have been in the room.
Expert: "Serious bodily injury"
Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann reports a shock reaction with typical sequelae such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, which the 92-year-old suffered as a result of the crime: "This is tantamount to grievous bodily harm. In terms of the psyche alone," says Hofmann. The perpetrator was sane: "He chased the lady, got into the elevator with her and went to the 6th floor. After the crime, he left with the loot," summarizes the expert. The man had also committed numerous car break-ins and assumed a false identity: "This is an overall concert of criminal acts with a high level of criminal energy. Since no mental illness is responsible for this," it was not necessary to place the accused in a forensic therapy center.
Details of the deceased victim's statement, which Judge Corinna Huber will read out during the trial, will be omitted at this point. It must have been terrible and painful minutes for the old woman. The 28-year-old is accused of rape, aggravated robbery, deprivation of liberty, damage to property and commercial theft. Judgement of the trial senate pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.