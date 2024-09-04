Pensioner (92) raped in Vienna: Trial

Expert: "Serious bodily injury"

Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann reports a shock reaction with typical sequelae such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, which the 92-year-old suffered as a result of the crime: "This is tantamount to grievous bodily harm. In terms of the psyche alone," says Hofmann. The perpetrator was sane: "He chased the lady, got into the elevator with her and went to the 6th floor. After the crime, he left with the loot," summarizes the expert. The man had also committed numerous car break-ins and assumed a false identity: "This is an overall concert of criminal acts with a high level of criminal energy. Since no mental illness is responsible for this," it was not necessary to place the accused in a forensic therapy center.