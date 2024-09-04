Healing continues
Elton John: Vision problems after “severe infection”
Elton John only has limited vision in one eye following a "serious eye infection". The singer announced on Instagram that he had suffered from the infection over the summer.
He is now on the road to recovery, "but it is an extremely slow process and it will be some time before the affected eye can see again".
Numerous wishes for recovery
The 77-year-old thanked the "outstanding team" of doctors, carers and his family for their help. He did not provide any further details about the cause of the illness.
The singer's Instagram post was followed by a flood of get-well wishes, including from celebrity followers. "We love you," wrote singer Chappell Roan.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace wished him a speedy recovery. "Sending you so much love, Elton," she added. Actress Rosanna Arquette and ex-model Linda Evangelista also left comments.
Now wants to take a step back
The musician stopped his concert tours last year with the end of the multi-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. The tour, which had been running since 2018, had been interrupted several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and a hip injury after the musician fell in 2021, among other things.
In total, he played over 300 concerts in the USA, Europe and Australia. The two-time Oscar and multiple Grammy winner had already announced during the tour that he wanted to take a step back afterwards to spend more time with his husband David Furnish and their two sons.
