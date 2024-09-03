After Schopp's departure
Hartberg appoint Markus Karner as interim coach
LASK parted company with coach Thomas Darazs on Tuesday and hired Markus Schopp, the former coach of Hartberg. In Upper Styria, amateur coach Markus Karner will now take over as interim coach.
"Of course, the request for a change came as a surprise to us," said Hartberg's managing director and chairman Erich Korherr - exit clause or not. "This development changes things, of course, but we will keep calm, as we always do."
For this reason, Markus Karner, who was previously responsible for the Hartberg amateurs in the national league, will take over the management of the professional team on an interim basis with his assistant coach Manuel Prietl. The Styrians made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
Karner has been at Hartberg since 2021, while former German Bundesliga professional Prietl joined this summer. "Now it's about using every day to continue to work constructively on the existing foundations and make the necessary adjustments," said Karner.
Currently bottom of the table
Hartberg are currently bottom of the table - with one game less - and in a similarly bad position to LASK. After the international break, a home match against WSG Tirol awaits on September 15 (2:30 p.m.). "We will certainly master the challenge," said Korherr. "The departure of Markus Schopp (...) is a great pity, but it shows once again that TSV Hartberg is a great springboard for bigger clubs."
