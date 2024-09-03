Police officers dug with their hands for buried victims

Entrepreneur was only just able to save himself

The search for the buried victims therefore had to be interrupted and the two neighboring buildings were evacuated. "But as long as there's hope, we'll keep working," was the motto of the emergency services. In addition to sound detection by the specially requested Austrian Armed Forces - which unfortunately brought no signs of life - special earthquake search dogs were also requested from Linz. Drilling equipment was also used to gain access to the collapsed bookshop via outbuildings. At the time of going to press, however, all efforts to rescue the buried victims were unfortunately unsuccessful. A building contractor from Innviertel was lucky: he was just able to escape from the collapsed room.



"Little chance of survival"

Fire chief Furtner, who did everything possible with his team, said of the two trapped workers: "Unfortunately, the chance of survival is very, very slim." The cause of the terrible accident is still being investigated.