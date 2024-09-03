Drama in Schärding
Police officers dug with their hands for buried victims
They tried everything, but it wasn't enough: two police patrols used their bare hands to dig for the two missing people in the drama in Schärdinger Silberzeile. In the evening, the emergency services literally made a breakthrough. They galloped from the Schärdinger SPÖ office in the adjacent building into the collapsed bookshop for the first time.
At 2.20 p.m. on Tuesday, it became completely quiet on the lower Schärding town square. "Absolute silence", a soldier ordered the paramedics, police officers and firefighters standing around the building. Inside, special forces were using sensitive sound detection to search for signs of life from two trapped workers.
What had happened? Five hours earlier, shortly after 9 a.m., a ceiling measuring around 20 square meters had collapsed during renovation work in a bookshop, burying two workers (23) - believed to be two Syrian asylum seekers.
Structural engineers determined that there was a risk of collapse
Two police patrols were the first on the scene after the terrible accident. They were still digging with their bare hands for the two missing people, and the fire department also immediately set about the rescue work. "But in the meantime, a second ceiling and parts of the upper floor kept collapsing," reported fire department commander Markus Furtner. Around 45 minutes after the accident, structural engineers issued a warning: the building was in acute danger of collapsing and entry was expressly forbidden!
Entrepreneur was only just able to save himself
The search for the buried victims therefore had to be interrupted and the two neighboring buildings were evacuated. "But as long as there's hope, we'll keep working," was the motto of the emergency services. In addition to sound detection by the specially requested Austrian Armed Forces - which unfortunately brought no signs of life - special earthquake search dogs were also requested from Linz. Drilling equipment was also used to gain access to the collapsed bookshop via outbuildings. At the time of going to press, however, all efforts to rescue the buried victims were unfortunately unsuccessful. A building contractor from Innviertel was lucky: he was just able to escape from the collapsed room.
"Little chance of survival"
Fire chief Furtner, who did everything possible with his team, said of the two trapped workers: "Unfortunately, the chance of survival is very, very slim." The cause of the terrible accident is still being investigated.
Breakthrough from the neighboring building
In the early evening, the emergency services managed to get into the bookshop from the neighboring building in Silberzeile, which is the Schärding SPÖ office.
