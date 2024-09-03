Harbor brother wanted to swim away from the police

On August 30, police officers carried out driver and vehicle checks in the evening and night hours in Wels in the Wels-Ost area. At 11.40 p.m., the patrol wanted to stop a vehicle in the B1/Uhlandstraße area. After being signaled to stop, the car accelerated in the direction of Marchtrenk and drove onto the A25 in the direction of Linz. On the A25, the driver ignored further signals to stop. At the Haid junction, the car drove onto the A1 towards Salzburg. At Allhaming, the car left the A1 and drove on the L534 towards Weißkirchen an der Traun.



Three men jumped out of the car

At Strkm. 4.8, the car suddenly stopped, whereupon three men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into an adjacent field. The police officers did not give chase as two girls remained in the car screaming. The girls were able to establish that one of the men was an escaped prisoner, an 18-year-old from the Vöcklabruck district. It also emerged that the car had been driven without authorization. Several patrols immediately launched a manhunt in the surrounding area. A helicopter was also requested from Salzburg.



Ankle bracelet removed

Despite an extensive search for the men, whose identities are known, the search was unsuccessful. The stolen car was returned to the owner. About 1.5 months ago, it was decided that the 18-year-old, who is known to be in custody in Wels prison, would have to serve the remainder of his sentence with an ankle bracelet. However, because he had already committed two violations of the conditions during this time and was therefore threatened with further consequences, he forcibly removed the ankle bracelet on August 26, 2024 and subsequently went into hiding. Due to these facts and the risk of absconding since then, the public prosecutor's office in Wels ordered the arrest of the 18-year-old.



Search at a bathing lake

Investigations carried out to locate the whereabouts of the accused were unsuccessful until August 31, 2024. In the course of investigations carried out by police officers from the Wels municipal police command on August 31, 2024, a tip-off was received about the possible current whereabouts of the 18-year-old in the Regau area. During the subsequent search involving several police patrols, the wanted man was found at the Regau bathing lake.



The body of water was surrounded

However, when he noticed the police officers, he fled into the water and then evaded arrest. The first contact with the person to be arrested was unsuccessful and the 18-year-old swam unperturbed towards the opposite shore. Due to the current escape attempt, further police patrols were called to the scene and the bathing lake was largely surrounded.



Now he is sitting again

After a brief discussion, the visibly exhausted 18-year-old finally gave in, swam towards the police officers and allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. He was taken back to the Wels prison. The second suspect, a 20-year-old, also from the Vöcklabruck district, was also found on August 31, 2024 in the area of Wels main station and questioned about the facts of the case. The whereabouts of the third suspect are still unknown.