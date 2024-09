Girl raped: Acquittal in doubt

According to the indictment, he had met a girl at a dance school and used a false name. The two exchanged their Snapchat contacts and chatted with each other via this platform. The accused then allegedly arranged a meeting with his victim for December 18 in a municipality in the district of Wels-Land. There he then allegedly pulled down his trousers and underpants in the street and forced the girl to perform a sexual act on him. The accused then allegedly pulled down the victim's pants and attempted to rape her. However, the girl then managed to escape. The 20-year-old did not confess. And the court of lay assessors apparently also had its doubts about the girl's account. Because the boy was acquitted in case of doubt. The public prosecutor's office made no statement and the verdict is not yet final.GG