Who the parties want to give or take from

When it comes to taxes, the positions differ clearly. SPÖ leader Babler has particularly focused on "the rich", who he believes should contribute much more to the welfare state. On the other side is a quasi-coalition of those who believe that the tax burden has reached its ceiling and in some cases even want a reduction in taxes. The ÖVP, NEOS and FPÖ are leaning in this direction, while the Greens are more ambivalent.