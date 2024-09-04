The streets will remain dark for several more weeks

Three weeks have passed since the heavy thunderstorm over Freistadt. The consequences of the countless lightning strikes in the night from August 12 to 13 are still being felt. Although the technical defect in the outdoor pool was repaired within a very short time, it is still dark at night in many sections of the district capital's approximately 60-kilometer road network. And it will probably have to stay that way for a while yet. According to information from the town hall, the repair of individual light points may take until the end of October due to the long delivery times.