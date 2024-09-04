After lightning strikes
The streets will remain dark for several more weeks
During a heavy thunderstorm in mid-August, lightning damaged a large number of streetlights in Freistadt. Now the town has received the next piece of bad news: due to major problems with the delivery of spare parts, the lights in the district capital will not come back on until the end of October at the earliest.
Three weeks have passed since the heavy thunderstorm over Freistadt. The consequences of the countless lightning strikes in the night from August 12 to 13 are still being felt. Although the technical defect in the outdoor pool was repaired within a very short time, it is still dark at night in many sections of the district capital's approximately 60-kilometer road network. And it will probably have to stay that way for a while yet. According to information from the town hall, the repair of individual light points may take until the end of October due to the long delivery times.
Repair costs 25,000 euros
SP Mayor Christian Gratzl regrets the breakdown and the long outage of the street lighting: "We are doing our best to rectify the faults quickly and are working at full speed. Unfortunately, we are struggling with long delivery times for some spare parts, which is why individual light points and even entire streets are still dark." City employees have now checked the entire city area and compiled a complete list of defects.
Switch to LED in 2017
According to Gratzl, the costs for the repairs are expected to amount to around 25,000 euros. The new energy-saving LED lighting is now also seven years old. The conversion of over 1000 lamps cost 1.9 million euros at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.