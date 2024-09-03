Vienna Electric Days
Heldenplatz becomes a stage for e-mobility
From September 11 to 15, Heldenplatz in Vienna will be transformed into a stage for sustainable mobility, accompanied by a diverse supporting program and exciting discussions. At the Vienna Electric Days, Austria's largest e-mobility event, you can expect not only numerous Austrian premieres, but also innovative concept cars.
This year's event offers an impressive range of Austrian premieres. Highlights include the new Fiat Topolino, a compact electric vehicle that can be driven from the age of 15 with an AM driver's license. Volkswagen presents the ID. Buzz and the ID.7 Tourer, two new models that impress with both their design and functionality. The ID.7 Tourer in particular sets new standards as an all-electric estate in the upper mid-size class and offers a load volume of up to 1,714 liters.
Mercedes-Benz shows that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand with the electric G-Class and the EQV, an all-electric MPV. The Opel Frontera Electric and the Peugeot E-5008 round off the portfolio and offer both families and adventurers electric driving pleasure at the highest level. With the ë-C3, Citroën is focusing on best-in-class comfort and a remarkable price-performance ratio.
Concept cars and pioneering technologies
In addition to the series models, the Vienna Electric Days also attract visitors with pioneering concept cars and innovative studies. The Audi RS Q e-tron, a revolutionary rally car that won the Dakar Rally, shows how sustainability and high performance can be combined. With its electric drive and state-of-the-art technology, Audi is setting a strong example for the future of motorsport.
The Formula E racing car, which was specially developed for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is also in the spotlight. With tires made from sustainable materials and state-of-the-art racing software, it demonstrates how motorsport and sustainability can come together. The INYO Shuttle, a new mobility-on-demand solution, shows how public transport can be made more efficient and inclusive through innovative concepts.
The concept cars of the Vienna Electric Days 2024
Exciting supporting program and practical information
The Vienna Electric Days not only offer technical innovations, but also an extensive supporting program. Experts from industry, politics and business will discuss the future of mobility on the main stage at Heldenplatz.
Talks, interactive games for the whole family and top musical acts provide varied entertainment. In addition, visitors arriving by car can benefit from a special parking rate in the surrounding garages.
Further information and the detailed program can be found on the official website of the Vienna Electric Days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
