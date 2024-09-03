Heldenplatz becomes a stage for e-mobility

This year's event offers an impressive range of Austrian premieres. Highlights include the new Fiat Topolino, a compact electric vehicle that can be driven from the age of 15 with an AM driver's license. Volkswagen presents the ID. Buzz and the ID.7 Tourer, two new models that impress with both their design and functionality. The ID.7 Tourer in particular sets new standards as an all-electric estate in the upper mid-size class and offers a load volume of up to 1,714 liters.