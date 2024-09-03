Proceedings underway
No permit required for the Wolfgangsee lake stage
A big twist at Lake Wolfgang: the lake stage was apparently built without a permit. The company is still waiting for the nature conservation permit. Criminal proceedings are now underway and a hefty fine is imminent.
The backdrop: absolutely picturesque! In what is probably the most secluded corner of St. Wolfgang, the federal states of Salzburg and Upper Austria joined forces this year to create a lakeside stage. Franzobel's "The Wolf - the Mystical" premiered in front of the Ried vacation resort - including a view of the mountains and Lake Wolfgang.
The reviews were positive and the play was considered a cultural success. However, the first financial problems soon arose. The municipalities of Strobl, St. Gilgen and St. Wolfgang now have to assume greater liability so that the operating company does not go bankrupt.
A fine of 15,000 euros could be due
But that's not all! Now there is also the threat of legal problems. Because: there is still no nature conservation permit for the structure on Lake Wolfgang. In the meantime, administrative criminal proceedings are even underway.
This was confirmed by the nature conservation department of the province of Salzburg at the request of the "Krone". According to reports, a fine of up to 15,000 euros is threatened. However, a decision is still pending as to whether the stage will be approved after all.
In general, the building permit for the Wolfgangseebühne is limited until September 30. After that, the structure would have to be dismantled. It is still unclear what will happen to the components - it is also not certain whether there will be another performance in St. Wolfgang next year.
In any case, the play "Wolf - the Mystical" was performed a total of nine times between May 23 and June 21, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
