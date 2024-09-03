After doping acquittal
Excitement about Sinner: Nadal puts his foot down
Rafael Nadal has ridden to the defense of Jannik Sinner. The Italian number one in the world tennis rankings was acquitted by an independent court in March shortly before the US Open after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol.
Nadal, who is currently taking a break due to his fitness problems, said: "In the end, justice is justice, and I believe in justice."
"I have a virtue or a shortcoming. That is that in the end I always believe in people's good faith. I know Sinner, I don't believe that he ever wanted to dope," Nadal said on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero on Monday. According to the 38-year-old, he trusts the committees that made this decision.
Djokovic: "I understand the players' frustration"
Sinner had stated that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage. Afterwards, there was criticism that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had applied double standards in the case of the South Tyrolean. Provisional bans have been imposed in similar cases involving less prominent players in the past. Novak Djokovic said: "I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency."
No favoritism towards Sinner
Nadal does not see any favoritism towards Sinner: "I believe in that and I am convinced of that. But I also respect the opinion of others." Sinner is now in the quarter-finals at the US Open. On Monday, he beat the American Tommy Paul 7:6(3), 7:6(5) and 6:1.
