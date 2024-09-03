Excitement about Sinner: Nadal puts his foot down

Djokovic: "I understand the players' frustration"

Sinner had stated that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage. Afterwards, there was criticism that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had applied double standards in the case of the South Tyrolean. Provisional bans have been imposed in similar cases involving less prominent players in the past. Novak Djokovic said: "I understand the frustration of the players because there is a lack of consistency."