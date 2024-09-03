Vorteilswelt
90 million euro deal

Raab gets RTL to pay for his TV comeback

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 08:45

This TV comeback is worth millions. As the German industry service "DWDL" reported, Stefan Raab is on the verge of a lucrative deal with RTL. The deal is said to be worth 90 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

It is said that the impressive sum will go to Raab's company Raab Entertainment, where it will be invested in fresh TV projects for RTL. New ideas have been in the pipeline for months, DWDL reported.

From ProSieben to RTL
With his newly founded company Raab Entertainment, the TV icon will no longer be working for ProSieben, but for RTL. To kick things off, RTL will broadcast Raab's boxing match against Regina Halmich, which was announced in the spring. 

Stefan Raab will box against Regina Halmich on September 14. (Bild: APA/dpa/A3508 Rolf Vennenbernd)
Stefan Raab will box against Regina Halmich on September 14.
(Bild: APA/dpa/A3508 Rolf Vennenbernd)

But this is only the start of further projects for which negotiations have been underway since April. Back then, Raab posted his mysterious comeback video on Instagram and kept his fans guessing for days.

As the "Bild" newspaper also claims to have discovered, Raab has already designed a new format for RTL, which is to be broadcast directly after the boxing match - and thus in direct competition with Prosieben's "TV Total". The program is to look for a show heir who will follow in Raab's big footsteps. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

90 million euros for Raab Entertainment?
DWDL also reported that RTL Germany is said to have promised Raab's production company and former ProSieben station boss Daniel Rosemann a production volume of at least 90 million euros.

This budget is also to be used to recruit new top personnel - allegedly highly respected personalities from the TV and media industry. Raab's "TV Total" band Heavytones is also said to have already signed a contract with RTL. RTL did not want to comment on the DWDL report when asked by "Bild".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

