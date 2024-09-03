Vorteilswelt
In Great Britain

Verbnjak wheel to wheel with Olympic champion Evenepoel

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 15:59

Paul Verbnjak from Klagenfurt will be pedaling in the slipstream of Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel in the Tour of Great Britain from Monday. It's the 22-year-old's first big tour. It starts in Scotland. "I hope that I can also ride on my own!"

English week for Paul Verbnjak! The ski mountaineer is allowed to ride for the junior guard of the professional cycling team "Lidl Trek" this year. Today, the 22-year-old starts his first tour in Edinbourough, Scotland. He is one of six starters for his team in the Tour of Britain and has 946 km ahead of him before arriving near London on Sunday.

In contrast to the English weather, a highlight for Paul will certainly be the battle with the top stars in the peloton. The field of favorites will be led by the "Soudal Quickstep" team with double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and world champion Julian Alaphilippe. The Olympic mountain bike champion from Paris, Tom Pidcock, is also taking part.

Remco Evenepoel (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Remco Evenepoel
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

In awe of the Olympic champion
"It's really amazing to be racing with these stars - it's a dream come true," enthuses the rider from Klagenfurt, who still wants to concentrate on himself. "Of course I'm curious to see how long I can keep up with Remco. Because you saw it at the Olympics - one kick from him and he leaves everyone standing!"

Because the "Lidl Trek" team only has young riders at the start, Verbnjak can even hope for something: "I'm in top form - maybe I can ride on my own and show what I can do." So far, the team managers have been highly satisfied with his performance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
