Exciting look
Eva Longoria attracted attention at the amfAR Gala
There were plenty of celebrities to see in Venice at the weekend. While George Clooney and Brad Pitt caused a sensation at the Lido, Eva Longoria celebrated in a hot look at the amfAR Gala.
From Kate Beckinsale to Toni Garrn, from Rumer Willis to "Emily In Paris" star Lucien Laviscount: The celebrity density at the amfAR Gala on Sunday evening in Venice was truly high. But there was definitely one who attracted the most attention: Eva Longoria.
Longoria showed her legs
The actress attended the charity gala in a stunning dress that perfectly showcased her toned legs. The dress with a stand-up collar, which was covered in silver metallic dots up to the hips, was completely see-through at the bottom.
And because the 49-year-old only wore a black bodysuit and black sandals under the sheer fabric, her sexy legs became the absolute focal point of the outfit. No wonder Longoria couldn't stop beaming in this sexy look.
Great looks at the amfAR Gala
Beckinsale and Garrn also showed plenty of leg, glistening in the spotlight in their outfits. Bruce Willis' eldest daughter, on the other hand, opted for a floor-length gown in a trendy shade of brown.
Model Barbara Meier also mingled with the party crowd in Venice and was in no way inferior to the Hollywood celebrities when it came to styling.
She cut a truly stunning figure in a white gown with cape by Eva Poleschinski.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
