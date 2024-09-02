"Control lost"
Military should keep order in Vienna!
The intense election campaign has given birth to a new idea. According to the Vienna FPÖ, the army is to ensure law and order in the city.
The city of Vienna wants to take over the powers of the police, while the FPÖ wants the heavily armed military to patrol our streets in the fight against stabbers and the like. The latter is a measure that we are more familiar with from politically unstable countries.
But Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp is sticking to his guns: "The latest incidents of gang crime in Vienna have shown that public order can no longer be maintained in some cases. In addition, police stations were closed at night."
This is covered by law. The FPÖ lawyers explain: "The governor has the option of ordering an assistance deployment of the Austrian Armed Forces in Vienna via the Chief of Police of the Vienna Police Department if public order and security can no longer be guaranteed."
The Ministry of Defense explains: "The initial spark must come from the Ministry of the Interior. It is a federal matter.
The embassies in Vienna have already been guarded by soldiers, so why not the city's hotspots?
Dominik Nepp
Nepp wants the city to request 100 soldiers via this detour. The new deployment locations according to the Freedom Party: Reumannplatz, Handelskai, Praterstern, Am Spitz in Floridsdorf, along the U6 line.
The FPÖ leader does not have much confidence in the police: the incidents of the recent past (Syrian-Chechen peace treaty) show that the executive has "lost control of the state".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
