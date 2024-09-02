Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Davis Cup &amp; Challenger

Golden tennis fall thanks to Styrian double pack

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 18:00

It took a real tour de force to make the "Styrian Festival" of tennis possible, which is on the program in Bad Waltersdorf from 13 September. A special kind of double-header awaits - because the Davis Cup against Turkey (September 13/14) will be followed by the ATP 125 Challenger in the Styrian volcanic region (from September 15).

comment0 Kommentare

With the Davis Cup clash against Turkey (September 13/14) and the ATP 125 Challenger Bad Waltersdorf Trophy, the East Styrian spa town will become the country's tennis stronghold for a week and a half.

This double event was made possible by a real tour de force over the past few months, as organizer Sascha Freitag explains: "We had this flood of the century at the end of May and without the help of the federal, state and local authorities, we would still be sitting in the mud today instead of being able to talk about two top tennis events. It was extraordinary how they helped together here."

This is what it looked like after the storms in Bad Waltersdorf (Bild: Bad Waltersdorf Tennis)
This is what it looked like after the storms in Bad Waltersdorf
(Bild: Bad Waltersdorf Tennis)

Thanks to this close cohesion, tennis fans in Bad Waltersdorf can look forward to an exquisite ÖTV team under Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer and a top field at the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy next week - including five players from the top 100 and six local starters such as Filip Misolic and talented Joel Schwärzler. "This will be a Styrian festival," says STTV President Barbara Muhr in the run-up to the "golden tennis fall".

ÖTV Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
ÖTV Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Tournament partner Inspeira, known for its "BeeWild" project, has come up with a special promotion: For every ace served in the Davis Cup and the Challenger, a species protection area of ten square meters will be created in Styria. 

Tickets for the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy are available at: https: //badwaltersdorf-trophy.at/tickets/ 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf