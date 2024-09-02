Davis Cup & Challenger
Golden tennis fall thanks to Styrian double pack
It took a real tour de force to make the "Styrian Festival" of tennis possible, which is on the program in Bad Waltersdorf from 13 September. A special kind of double-header awaits - because the Davis Cup against Turkey (September 13/14) will be followed by the ATP 125 Challenger in the Styrian volcanic region (from September 15).
With the Davis Cup clash against Turkey (September 13/14) and the ATP 125 Challenger Bad Waltersdorf Trophy, the East Styrian spa town will become the country's tennis stronghold for a week and a half.
This double event was made possible by a real tour de force over the past few months, as organizer Sascha Freitag explains: "We had this flood of the century at the end of May and without the help of the federal, state and local authorities, we would still be sitting in the mud today instead of being able to talk about two top tennis events. It was extraordinary how they helped together here."
Thanks to this close cohesion, tennis fans in Bad Waltersdorf can look forward to an exquisite ÖTV team under Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer and a top field at the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy next week - including five players from the top 100 and six local starters such as Filip Misolic and talented Joel Schwärzler. "This will be a Styrian festival," says STTV President Barbara Muhr in the run-up to the "golden tennis fall".
Tournament partner Inspeira, known for its "BeeWild" project, has come up with a special promotion: For every ace served in the Davis Cup and the Challenger, a species protection area of ten square meters will be created in Styria.
Tickets for the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy are available at: https: //badwaltersdorf-trophy.at/tickets/
