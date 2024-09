Pinzgau cat drama with accusation against authorities

Animals neglected and frightened

The woman has already received several visits from the official vet. She is still allowed to keep the furry friends. Only one blind kitten was taken away from the owner by the authorities. She is facing eviction from her rented apartment. An adult representative is also involved. But the proceedings have been dragging on for months. "The authorities must take action here. They are deliberately accepting animal suffering," Beatrice Caba from Pinzgauer Tiernest raises the alarm and doesn't understand why no ban is imposed.