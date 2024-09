Wasp sting: Samaritans save National Councillor

A nice time with friends ended with an emergency call-out. The National Councillor was with friends on August 4 when a wasp suddenly flew into his mouth and stung Schroll in the uvula. "It was around 6 p.m. at the time," he recalls. It was only thanks to the rapid assistance of the emergency doctor and the Persenbeug Samaritans, who gave him first aid and took him to the ENT department at St. Pölten Hospital, that the 56-year-old SPÖ leader was able to avoid anything worse happening.