The Formula 1 of horses is coming to Schönbrunn
A Viennese entrepreneur lands a special highlight: a top-class equestrian event will take place against the unique backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace.
Formula 1 in Spielberg attracts the crowds. Next year, the Longines Global Champions Tour will attract fewer people, but an even more affluent audience to Vienna. It is now confirmed: the prestigious show jumping tournament will be held in Vienna from September 26 to 28. Some other locations of the exclusive tour: London, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai or Monaco.
Quick negotiations
The mastermind behind this highlight is Stephan Zöchling, CEO of the Remus Group. How did it come about? Zöchling: "As so often in life, chance played a role. I had dinner with the head of the Swatch Group and he said he would like to bring this racing series back to Vienna and was still looking for a partner. The negotiations went quickly."
We're normally involved in motorsport, where it's about 600, 700 or 1000 horsepower - now we're doing it with just one horsepower.
And is there a personal connection to equestrian sport? Zöchling: "You'll laugh, I have a severe horse hair allergy. But as the Remus Group, we are normally at home in racing. And now we're giving it a try with just one horsepower."
Preparations are in full swing and expectations are high. Zöchling sees great potential for the city in the event. "We are expecting around 30,000 spectators and added value of around 30 million euros for Vienna," he emphasizes. Work is also already underway on an attractive supporting program.
"The setting is unique for this tournament"
And why Schönbrunn? Zöchling: "The setting is unique and offers the necessary infrastructure for a tournament of this size." Originally, the Rathausplatz was under discussion, but the logistical challenges there proved to be too great. "150 horses need stables, exercise areas and much more - that was simply not possible at the Rathausplatz," says Zöchling. Now Schönbrunn is becoming a worthy setting for this Leutturm project.
