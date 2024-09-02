The Formula 1 of horses is coming to Schönbrunn

"The setting is unique for this tournament"

And why Schönbrunn? Zöchling: "The setting is unique and offers the necessary infrastructure for a tournament of this size." Originally, the Rathausplatz was under discussion, but the logistical challenges there proved to be too great. "150 horses need stables, exercise areas and much more - that was simply not possible at the Rathausplatz," says Zöchling. Now Schönbrunn is becoming a worthy setting for this Leutturm project.