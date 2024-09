Paraglider got stuck in a treetop

Hikers subsequently heard the man's cries for help, and other paraglider pilots also became aware of the 31-year-old's problem. The rescue measures proved to be "very difficult, not only because of the height, but also because the trees in this area were very thin", emphasized Lilienfeld's mountain rescue station manager Thomas Bichelhuber. The paraglider pilot is said to have already crashed in the affected area in spring and also got stuck in a tree, Lilienfeld Mountain Rescue stated.