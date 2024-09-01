Drama off Sicily
Sailor raised the alarm and woke the yacht’s captain
In the case of the luxury yacht that sank off Sicily in mid-August - krone.at reports - the sailor on watch on the night of the accident raised the alarm and woke the 51-year-old captain, according to media reports.
According to a report by the Italian news agency ANSA on Sunday, the sailor then took command and gave the order to wake those sleeping inside the ship.
The authorities are currently investigating the 51-year-old, as well as the sailor and an engineer. According to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera", the captain confirmed that he had been woken up by his sailor. Because he "didn't like the situation", he gave the order to wake the other crew members, the 51-year-old said.
Yacht suddenly tipped to one side
However, the ship then suddenly tipped to one side and several crew members went overboard. "We managed to get back on board and tried to form a human chain to rescue those who made it to the deck," the sailor was quoted as saying. The captain was at the forefront and helped everyone.
The sailing yacht "Bayesian", which was carrying ten crew members and twelve passengers, sank in a storm off the coast of the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily on August 19. Seven people lost their lives in the accident, 15 passengers and crew members were rescued.
British billionaire among the dead
Among the dead was British billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter. Lynch had invited his family and friends to the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in the billion-dollar fraud trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.