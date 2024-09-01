Two years on the throne
King Charles III: 63% of Britons love him!
Shortly before the second anniversary of his accession to the throne, King Charles III remains the favorite of his subjects. A recent YouGov survey shows that around 63% of Britons have a fairly or very positive image of their monarch. So Charles continues to score points with most people!
That is slightly less than in the previous survey in May. 29 percent have a negative view of the head of state, compared to 28 percent in May. However, the palace could be worried by the fact that young people are definitely more critical: Only 25 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds view Charles positively, but 53 percent view him negatively.
William ahead of Kate
Prince William, heir to the throne, remains the most popular, gaining two points to 75 percent, as does his wife Princess Kate, who remains at 74 percent. The approval ratings among the younger generation are also correct here.
Years under the sign of Cancer
Both the King and his daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, have caused the nation great concern since the beginning of the year. The 42-year-old underwent surgery in the construction area at the beginning of January and was in hospital for almost two weeks.
In February, she was diagnosed with cancer and has since had to undergo preventative chemotherapy, as she revealed in a moving video at Easter.
King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer in February after a routine operation, but unlike Kate, he quickly returned to the public eye despite treatment. The Princess of Wales appeared in public for the first time since her health crisis at the Trooping the Color parade and attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
