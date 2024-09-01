Frequency and Coldplay
Further cases of illegal employment uncovered
This year's financial police operation at the Frequency Festival again uncovered several cases of illegal employment. Compared to the previous year, however, there were far fewer violations. In addition, a total of eleven breaches of security were detected at the Coldplay concerts.
At Frequency, 174 employee checks in the security, catering and cleaning sectors revealed 18 violations of the ASVG. This was announced by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. Wage dumping is suspected in four cases. "The mandatory working time records were also practically not kept by the security companies", the ministry writes. In addition, the financial police have collected more than 270,000 euros in debt seizures.
154 security staff checked at Coldplay
During the Coldplay concerts, 154 people, mainly from the security sector, were checked. This revealed eleven violations of the ASVG and one violation of the Aliens Employment Act. Further investigations are underway in several cases. At one company, a tax arrears amounting to 4000 euros was collected, in another case there is suspicion of a bogus company. Mobile "vendor's tray sellers" were reported as they were not carrying cash registers.
Several reports
As some of the employees inspected also receive unemployment benefit, unemployment assistance or minimum benefits, the AMS also received several inspection notifications. This could be social benefit fraud.
