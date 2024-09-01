Further cases of illegal employment uncovered

154 security staff checked at Coldplay

During the Coldplay concerts, 154 people, mainly from the security sector, were checked. This revealed eleven violations of the ASVG and one violation of the Aliens Employment Act. Further investigations are underway in several cases. At one company, a tax arrears amounting to 4000 euros was collected, in another case there is suspicion of a bogus company. Mobile "vendor's tray sellers" were reported as they were not carrying cash registers.