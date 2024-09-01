Coalition chaos looms
Saxony and Thuringia: Polling stations open
On September 1, new state elections will be held in the two eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia. According to the polls, things are looking rather bad for the ruling coalition parties. In contrast, the populist AfD and the BSW were expected to achieve top results. Polling stations were open from 8 a.m. - voting closes at 6 p.m.
The main focus is on how well the AfD, which could become the strongest party in a state election for the first time, performs.
In Thuringia, the party, led by right-winger Björn Höcke, was clearly ahead in the polls. In Saxony, it has been in a race for first place with Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer's CDU in recent weeks.
No AfD alliance partner in sight
However, there is no alliance partner in sight for the AfD in either Dresden or Erfurt. Both state associations are classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as being right-wing extremist. It is therefore eagerly awaited which government majorities will be possible without the party. The formation of a coalition is proving difficult in both states.
Wagenknecht likely to achieve good results
In Thuringia, for example, only a rather unusual coalition of the second-placed CDU, the Sahra Wagenknecht coalition (BSW) and the SPD appeared to have any prospect of a politically feasible majority in recent surveys. The BSW, which was only formed at the beginning of the year, was well into double figures in the polls in both states and even reached 20% in Thuringia.
The traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP must expect poor results, the FDP and in Thuringia also the Greens were recently below the five percent hurdle in the polls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
