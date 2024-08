Dates are fixed! Rapid and LASK are ready

Rapid will open the new league phase of the Football Conference League on October 2 at 4:30 pm. The team from Hütteldorf will visit Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey. They have fond memories of Turkey, having eliminated Trabzonspor in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. One day later, LASK will get into the action against Swedish club Djurgarden in the Raiffeisen Arena.