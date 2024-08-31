Marko on the Red Bull disaster: “It’s a mystery to us”

This puts McLaren in an ideal position to move closer to the Austrian-British team in the constructors' championship, where they are currently 30 points behind Red Bull. Verstappen, however, who won in 2022 and 2023 at the gates of Milan, has a race to catch up. "I had no grip at all on this set of tires, shocking," Verstappen radioed after his first attempt in Q3, in the second attempt he received help from teammate Sergio Perez, who was only just slower in eighth place (+0.735).